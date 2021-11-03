Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,298 shares of company stock valued at $483,895,586. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,913.38. 13,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.62 and a 12-month high of $2,982.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,833.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,637.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

