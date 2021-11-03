AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 51.3% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $236,368.65 and $77.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 168.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

