AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ACV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,983. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

