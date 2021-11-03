Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allakos were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.33.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

