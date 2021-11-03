Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.88.
Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NYSE:BABA traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,030,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,119,008. The stock has a market cap of $442.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
