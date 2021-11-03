Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,030,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,119,008. The stock has a market cap of $442.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

