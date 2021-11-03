Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.02

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 45238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

