Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $883-908 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.73.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.13. 1,671,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,240. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

