AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 154.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,267,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 173,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,282,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $166.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

