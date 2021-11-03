AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

