AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of General Electric by 73.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,730,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,991 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 78,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $60.24 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

