AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SCHO stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.20.

