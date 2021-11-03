AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 11,711 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $60,430,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 211.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,962,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

