Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 25.6% in October

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

NYSE:APD traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.13. 1,270,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,580. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

