Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $47.51

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.51, but opened at $45.31. Agilysys shares last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 in the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 23,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $401,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 447,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Agilysys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

