AerCap (AER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AerCap stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of AerCap worth $30,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.