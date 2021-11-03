AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Bought by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF makes up 1.2% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

YOLO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,562. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.