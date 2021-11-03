Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

GOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 97.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

