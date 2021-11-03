Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,268,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,217. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.62.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

