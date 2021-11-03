Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.27. 1,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Absci alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Absci during the third quarter valued at $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.