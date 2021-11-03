AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.01 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.62.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 146,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 167.43% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

