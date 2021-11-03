ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 51 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

