AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKFRY. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DNB Markets lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.58.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. AB SKF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.