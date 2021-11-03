$775.32 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce $775.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $794.96 million. Stantec reported sales of $687.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 824.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after purchasing an additional 953,289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stantec by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 54.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after acquiring an additional 427,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.04. 59,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

