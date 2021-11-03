683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMLTU. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,816,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,235,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,688,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,251,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,950,000.

CM Life Sciences III stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

