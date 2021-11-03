$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report sales of $5.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.72 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

KALA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,382. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 421.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.