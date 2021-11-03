$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report sales of $5.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.72 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

KALA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,382. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 421.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.