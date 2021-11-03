$431.10 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report sales of $431.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.66 million and the highest is $551.30 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $224.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 335.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.14. 1,215,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,132. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

