$431.10 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report sales of $431.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.66 million and the highest is $551.30 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $224.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 335.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.14. 1,215,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,132. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
