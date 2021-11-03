41,495 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GH. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

