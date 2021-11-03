$34.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report $34.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the highest is $34.80 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $34.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

