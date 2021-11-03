$289.17 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce $289.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the highest is $300.90 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $14.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,910.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. 197,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after buying an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.