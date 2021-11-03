$283.09 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $283.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.30 million and the lowest is $275.53 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 3,152,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,630. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 297,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 119.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

