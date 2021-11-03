23,608 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,921,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.83. 25,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,217. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.07 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

