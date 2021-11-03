$22.33 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post $22.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 948.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $33.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $108.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $65.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,059. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $581.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

