1stdibs.Com (DIBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 million. On average, analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIBS shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

