1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

FCCY stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $253.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.69.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 25.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

