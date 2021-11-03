$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.19. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 108,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,060. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after buying an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after buying an additional 133,919 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

