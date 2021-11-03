$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.23. Exelon posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,296. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

