$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $942.10 million to $1.09 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $793.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.88. 302,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

