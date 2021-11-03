$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 310,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,410.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

