Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Zynga worth $56,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

