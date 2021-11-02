Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $22.25

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $23.63. Zymeworks shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 1,080 shares changing hands.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Zymeworks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

