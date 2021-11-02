ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.37.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 278,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,134,948 shares of company stock worth $1,682,336,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.