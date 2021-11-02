ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $206 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.30 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. 912,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $191,928.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 2,083,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $114,096,536.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,134,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,336,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

