ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 801,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $70.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $539,958.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,336,261. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

