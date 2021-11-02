ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Securities

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. 650,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.30, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $70.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $539,958.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock worth $1,682,336,261. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after buying an additional 1,269,230 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,569,000 after buying an additional 1,167,377 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.