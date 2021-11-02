ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $539,958.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,336,261. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

