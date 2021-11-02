ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Cap of $45.38 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $45.38 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00222651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00096019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

