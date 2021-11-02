Zerogoki USD Market Cap Reaches $465,449.21 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 79% lower against the US dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $465,449.21 and $320.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00219527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00093684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,581,806 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

