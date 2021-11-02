Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Lowered to $140.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZEN. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.11. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.