Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Craig Hallum

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.92.

Zendesk stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,494,000 after buying an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 146,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,052,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

