Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average of $132.11.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

